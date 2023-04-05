I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN).

The price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) closed at $1.08 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503971 shares were traded. ADN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2669.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADN traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.07M, up 180.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.3M and the low estimate is $34.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 164.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.