I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).

The price of Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed at $3.15 in the last session, down -3.08% from day before closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2544343 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3896.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATUS traded on average about 4.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 456.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.06M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 34.49M with a Short Ratio of 32.07M, compared to 27.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 17.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34B, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.09B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.55B and the low estimate is $9.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.