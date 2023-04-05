I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK).

After finishing at $0.13 in the prior trading day, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) closed at $0.06, down -55.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0725 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12909266 shares were traded. CDAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0532.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDAK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On November 09, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 09, 2020, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Howze Yalonda sold 1,628 shares for $0.20 per share. The transaction valued at 318 led to the insider holds 7,458 shares of the business.

Sathyanarayanan Sriram sold 11,762 shares of CDAK for $1,943 on Mar 29. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.17 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Barna Nicole, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 7,305 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,208 and left with 4,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAK has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5479, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2215.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.61M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CDAK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 204.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 190.69k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.93M, up 17.90% from the average estimate.