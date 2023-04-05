I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI).

After finishing at $112.38 in the prior trading day, Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) closed at $102.54, down -8.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1420097 shares were traded. HRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On January 21, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $205.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $222 to $161.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Silber Lawrence Harris sold 3,401 shares for $145.06 per share. The transaction valued at 493,349 led to the insider holds 225,010 shares of the business.

Birnbaum Aaron sold 6,141 shares of HRI for $870,132 on Feb 27. The SVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 44,809 shares after completing the transaction at $141.69 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Silber Lawrence Harris, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,714 shares for $149.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,506,259 and left with 227,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Herc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRI has reached a high of $162.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 356.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 429.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.83M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HRI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 587.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 583.53k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 2.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for HRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.78 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $2.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.31, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.29 and $11.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.47. EPS for the following year is $13.97, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.43 and $12.26.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $773.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $794M to a low estimate of $752.9M. As of the current estimate, Herc Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $578M, an estimated increase of 33.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $723.25M, an increase of 27.50% less than the figure of $33.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $744.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $675.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $2.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.