I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL).

After finishing at $4.09 in the prior trading day, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) closed at $2.69, down -34.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4234336 shares were traded. KAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when de Jong Brent bought 3,840,000 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 499,200 led to the insider holds 5,636,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAL has reached a high of $1478.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0211, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.4199.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 550.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 292.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.75M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KAL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 82.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 72.81k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 9.64%.