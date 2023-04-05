In spite of JOANN Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) closed at $1.55 down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628317 shares were traded. JOAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JOANN Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 24.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Will Robert sold 1,279 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,635 led to the insider holds 113,367 shares of the business.

DiTullio Christopher sold 1,279 shares of JOAN for $2,635 on Mar 21. The EVP, Chief Customer Officer now owns 113,655 shares after completing the transaction at $2.06 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Aber Ann, who serves as the SVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of the company, sold 943 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,943 and left with 61,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOAN has reached a high of $11.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0892, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6447.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JOAN has traded an average of 209.83K shares per day and 239.59k over the past ten days. A total of 40.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.64M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 20.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JOAN is 0.44, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.13 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $682.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $707.36M to a low estimate of $653.2M. As of the current estimate, JOANN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $735.3M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $483.34M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $513M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.