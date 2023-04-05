In spite of Stagwell Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STGW) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Stagwell Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.15, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $7.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899232 shares were traded. STGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STGW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On November 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on November 14, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Penn Mark Jeffery sold 304,577 shares for $6.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,958,247 led to the insider holds 14,197,837 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 101,526 shares of STGW for $652,751 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 16,980,553 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Gross Bradley J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 101,526 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 652,751 and left with 16,980,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stagwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STGW has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STGW traded 845.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 758.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STGW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.