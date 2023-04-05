In the case of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO), what’s next?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) closed the day trading at $44.78 down -8.03% from the previous closing price of $48.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4293829 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DINO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $58.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Holding Carol Orme sold 4,000,000 shares for $47.59 per share. The transaction valued at 190,360,000 led to the insider holds 34,853,483 shares of the business.

Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares of DINO for $2,553,113 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 182,859 shares after completing the transaction at $51.06 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, LEE JAMES H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,180 shares for $50.64 each. As a result, the insider received 211,675 and left with 57,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DINO traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DINO traded about 2.9M shares per day. A total of 199.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.04M, compared to 6.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.84 and a low estimate of $3.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.62 and $13.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.79. EPS for the following year is $9.71, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $8.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.49B to a low estimate of $5.81B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.62B, an estimated increase of 52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.3B, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of $52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.39B, up 106.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.79B and the low estimate is $22.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.