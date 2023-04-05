In What Direction Will Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Goes From Here?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) closed the day trading at $2.62 down -5.42% from the previous closing price of $2.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965091 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FULC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,988 led to the insider holds 11,609,704 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 6,766 shares of FULC for $101,490 on Jan 13. The Interim President & CEO now owns 499,864 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 180,703 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,314,806 and bolstered with 9,686,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.1824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3792.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FULC traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FULC traded about 1M shares per day. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.81% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -61.60% from the average estimate.