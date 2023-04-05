In What Direction Will Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PBTS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) was $0.09 for the day, up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0013 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18872271 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0881.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5248.

Shares Statistics:

PBTS traded an average of 16.29M shares per day over the past three months and 17.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.80M. Insiders hold about 31.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.35% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 11.44M, compared to 9.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.