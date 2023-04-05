In What Direction Will ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Goes From Here?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) closed the day trading at $2.19 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718991 shares were traded. PRQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRQR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JMP Securities on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $1.50 previously.

On December 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.80 to $5.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $1.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6670.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRQR traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRQR traded about 2.4M shares per day. A total of 71.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.51M. Insiders hold about 20.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.44M, up 85.40% from the average estimate.