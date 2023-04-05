Invest in Canoo Inc. (GOEV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) closed at $0.59 in the last session, down -4.05% from day before closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0251 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9185754 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6247 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5832.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On December 16, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

On September 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Ruiz Hector M. sold 1,069 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 609 led to the insider holds 290,911 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 197 shares of GOEV for $112 on Mar 16. The SVP and CAO now owns 292,215 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, MURTHY RAMESH, who serves as the SVP and CAO of the company, sold 640 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 582 and left with 292,412 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8349.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOEV traded on average about 21.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 474.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.79M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 51.55M with a Short Ratio of 56.47M, compared to 58.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.46% and a Short% of Float of 17.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$1.45.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385M and the low estimate is $190M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10,097.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.