Invest in U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.75 in the prior trading day, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) closed at $1.66, down -5.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2084962 shares were traded. USEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USEG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Johnson Rice on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Accumulate rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

Global Hunter Securities Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on May 14, 2012, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Keys Randall D bought 4,500 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 10,035 led to the insider holds 80,000 shares of the business.

Keys Randall D bought 500 shares of USEG for $1,115 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 75,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Marsh Wallis T, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $2.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,650 and bolstered with 3,124,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USEG has reached a high of $5.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8142.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 330.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.28M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for USEG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 118.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 129.51k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.5M and the low estimate is $37.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.