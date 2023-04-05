Investing in Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) closed at $1.56 down -7.69% from its previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701932 shares were traded. ADV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advantage Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $7.

On April 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $13.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Ratzan Brian K. bought 100,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 247,000 led to the insider holds 152,269 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has reached a high of $6.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8847.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADV has traded an average of 452.60K shares per day and 394.03k over the past ten days. A total of 319.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $979.28M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $992.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $966M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $4.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.