Investing in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) closed at $5.88 down -7.11% from its previous closing price of $6.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517242 shares were traded. SPRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 51.00 and its Current Ratio is at 51.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On January 03, 2023, William Blair started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On December 13, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on December 13, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Scott Kathleen D. bought 8,250 shares for $6.24 per share. The transaction valued at 51,506 led to the insider holds 8,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 441.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRY has traded an average of 248.44K shares per day and 311.81k over the past ten days. A total of 94.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.96M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 832.45k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.3M and the low estimate is $8.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 855.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.