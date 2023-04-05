Investing in Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Soluna Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.26, down -5.36% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672176 shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2516.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLNH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Bottomley John bought 9,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 28,860 led to the insider holds 49,000 shares of the business.

Phelan William P bought 7,657 shares of SLNH for $24,968 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 333,407 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Hazelip William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,445 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $11.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7888.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLNH traded 620.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.21M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 523.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 461k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.