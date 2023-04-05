Is this a Prime Time To acquire Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) stock

The price of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $12.62 in the last session, down -3.81% from day before closing price of $13.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203305 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAWN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On December 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Blackman Samuel C. sold 10,000 shares for $18.05 per share. The transaction valued at 180,484 led to the insider holds 1,233,660 shares of the business.

Bender Jeremy sold 12,500 shares of DAWN for $250,114 on Mar 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,174,276 shares after completing the transaction at $20.01 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Grant Julie Papanek, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $18.61 each. As a result, the insider received 465,303 and left with 330,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAWN traded on average about 706.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.66M, compared to 4.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.59.