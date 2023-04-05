Is this a Prime Time To acquire Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock

After finishing at $0.25 in the prior trading day, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) closed at $0.24, down -2.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0056 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525387 shares were traded. HLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2371.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On January 12, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Nant Capital, LLC bought 907,677 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 216,662 led to the insider holds 2,345,714 shares of the business.

Nant Capital, LLC bought 426,374 shares of HLGN for $89,539 on Mar 23. The 10% Owner now owns 1,438,037 shares after completing the transaction at $0.21 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Obiaya Christiana, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,375 shares for $0.20 each. As a result, the insider received 2,100 and left with 453,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $5.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3721, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4046.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 192.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 6.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $3.97M. As of the current estimate, Heliogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.24M, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.64M, an increase of 59.40% over than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.64M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.8M, up 81.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.46M and the low estimate is $70.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 486.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.