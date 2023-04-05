Is this a Prime Time To acquire Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock

After finishing at $135.64 in the prior trading day, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) closed at $125.82, down -7.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5256801 shares were traded. MPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $150 from $132 previously.

On March 28, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $137 to $149.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $133 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Rucker Kim K.W. sold 6,000 shares for $130.00 per share. The transaction valued at 780,000 led to the insider holds 34,950 shares of the business.

Aydt Timothy J sold 7,477 shares of MPC for $946,116 on Nov 22. The Ex VP, Refining now owns 16,762 shares after completing the transaction at $126.54 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Lyon Shawn M, who serves as the SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC of the company, sold 12,053 shares for $121.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,466,211 and left with 14,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has reached a high of $138.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 464.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MPC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.8M with a Short Ratio of 12.21M, compared to 12.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.32, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74. The current Payout Ratio is 8.60% for MPC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.18 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.99, with high estimates of $8.87 and low estimates of $3.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.78 and $13.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.32. EPS for the following year is $12.75, with 12 analysts recommending between $17.2 and $6.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $35.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.74B to a low estimate of $25.49B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $38.38B, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.39B, a decrease of -32.90% less than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.12B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.95B, down -20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160B and the low estimate is $96.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.