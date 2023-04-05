Is this a Prime Time To acquire RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) stock

The price of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) closed at $17.29 in the last session, down -3.52% from day before closing price of $17.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610600 shares were traded. RAPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RAPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On September 21, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Robbins Wendye bought 2,500 shares for $20.05 per share. The transaction valued at 50,125 led to the insider holds 6,500 shares of the business.

Robbins Wendye bought 2,500 shares of RAPT for $47,487 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 14,900 shares after completing the transaction at $18.99 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, HO WILLIAM, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $29.62 each. As a result, the insider received 148,100 and left with 25,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 370.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has reached a high of $32.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RAPT traded on average about 500.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 462.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RAPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 3.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.42% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.94, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.07 and -$3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81M, down -57.30% from the average estimate.