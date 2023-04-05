It’s a good day to be an Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.96, up 3.29% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0305 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1374118 shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.25.

Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 24, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $0.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6522.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASM traded 446.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 669.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.89M. Insiders hold about 15.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.69% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 310.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 315.81k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $12.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.47M to a low estimate of $12.3M. As of the current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $9.32M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.3M, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.23M, up 273.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.86M and the low estimate is $48.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.