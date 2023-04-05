It’s a good day to be an Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Nkarta Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.36, down -10.88% from its previous closing price of $3.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535361 shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On July 28, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 28, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when HASTINGS PAUL J sold 3,691 shares for $5.49 per share. The transaction valued at 20,264 led to the insider holds 313,106 shares of the business.

Mahmood Nadir sold 1,122 shares of NKTX for $6,160 on Jan 17. The insider now owns 84,302 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Trager James, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,115 shares for $5.49 each. As a result, the insider received 6,121 and left with 98,557 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5079, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8658.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NKTX traded 529.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 512.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 4.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.82, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.52 and -$3.3.