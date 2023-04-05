It’s an appealing income play to consider Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR)

After finishing at $1.75 in the prior trading day, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed at $1.77, up 1.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657763 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6549.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $118.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9811, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.5895.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 183.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 511.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.24M. Insiders hold about 4.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 911.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 156.21k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$1.55.