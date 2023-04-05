It’s an appealing income play to consider Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

After finishing at $0.12 in the prior trading day, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed at $0.11, down -8.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9125611 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1076.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 11,156 led to the insider holds 217,717 shares of the business.

Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of NVOS for $11,125 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 212,717 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1295, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7666.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 63.63k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.