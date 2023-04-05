It’s an appealing income play to consider Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

The price of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) closed at $0.90 in the last session, down -8.84% from day before closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0872 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7201212 shares were traded. QRTEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QRTEA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.20 from $4 previously.

On February 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.50 to $6.30.

On April 09, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 09, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Rawlinson David sold 89,300 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 82,406 led to the insider holds 372,004 shares of the business.

Wilm Renee L sold 18,100 shares of QRTEA for $16,708 on Mar 17. The Chief Legal/Admin Officer now owns 33,166 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, who serves as the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of the company, sold 18,100 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 16,704 and left with 198,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRTEA has reached a high of $5.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2927.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QRTEA traded on average about 9.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 380.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for QRTEA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.43M with a Short Ratio of 20.87M, compared to 23.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.51B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of the current estimate, Qurate Retail Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRTEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.04B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.9B and the low estimate is $11.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.