It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) stock

The closing price of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) was $4.16 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1347478 shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

On March 01, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8506.

Shares Statistics:

OLPX traded an average of 2.95M shares per day over the past three months and 2.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 649.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.22M. Shares short for OLPX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.95M with a Short Ratio of 20.95M, compared to 21.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 19.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.35M to a low estimate of $132.1M. As of the current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.5M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.18M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.37M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.7M and the low estimate is $630.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.