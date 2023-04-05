Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.87 in the prior trading day, Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) closed at $0.97, down -48.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 980363 shares were traded. LCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Chapman John C bought 20,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,200 led to the insider holds 174,324 shares of the business.

LEPORE PATRICK G bought 100,000 shares of LCI for $49,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 587,145 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Crew Timothy C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,200 and bolstered with 604,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCI has reached a high of $3.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1907.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 73.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.23M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 993.92k with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 937.83k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.56 and a low estimate of -$1.56, while EPS last year was -$1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.52 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.12 and -$6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.16. EPS for the following year is -$5.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$5.28 and -$5.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $72.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.1M to a low estimate of $71.94M. As of the current estimate, Lannett Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.36M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.36M, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.02M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $301.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.58M, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308.2M and the low estimate is $305.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.