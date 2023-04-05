National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) closed the day trading at $5.08 down -2.87% from the previous closing price of $5.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614414 shares were traded. NESR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.98.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NESR, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, National Bank Financial on April 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $11 from $13.50 previously.

On January 13, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NESR has reached a high of $8.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NESR traded about 223.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NESR traded about 271.81k shares per day. A total of 91.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.99M. Insiders hold about 10.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.54% stake in the company. Shares short for NESR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.45M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $224.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $218.5M. As of the current estimate, National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s year-ago sales were $213.18M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NESR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $895.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $890.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $834.15M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $988.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $971.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.