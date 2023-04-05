Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.47 in the prior trading day, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) closed at $0.47, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1591862 shares were traded. OTMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4323.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5168.

The stock has traded on average 363.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.24M. Insiders hold about 24.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTMO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 565.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 630.37k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.51.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72M, up 356.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.34M and the low estimate is $14.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 130.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.