PRAX (Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at $0.83 in the last session, down -2.26% from day before closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0192 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698914 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7942.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 41,815 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Souza Marcio bought 35,002 shares of PRAX for $30,207 on Mar 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 35,002 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,160 and bolstered with 226,299 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $13.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7080.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRAX traded on average about 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 1.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$4.84.