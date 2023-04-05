Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216854 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1050.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SANA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 01, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On March 01, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $9.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4049.

Shares Statistics:

SANA traded an average of 981.36K shares per day over the past three months and 788.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 190.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 26.55M with a Short Ratio of 30.01M, compared to 25.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.92% and a Short% of Float of 29.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$2.8.