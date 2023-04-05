SPIR (Spire Global Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.64 in the prior trading day, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) closed at $0.60, down -5.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0374 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119344 shares were traded. SPIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6679 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPIR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On August 30, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

On April 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Platzer Peter sold 90,396 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 92,385 led to the insider holds 10,887,289 shares of the business.

Condor Theresa sold 35,118 shares of SPIR for $35,891 on Feb 24. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,153,461 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Krywe Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,787 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider received 23,288 and left with 1,004,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9569, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1985.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 510.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 534.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPIR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 3.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $23.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24M to a low estimate of $22.36M. As of the current estimate, Spire Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.98M, an estimated increase of 55.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.68M, an increase of 42.10% less than the figure of $55.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.95M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.38M, up 87.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146M and the low estimate is $100.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.