Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) closed the day trading at $1.80 down -5.26% from the previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717211 shares were traded. LAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Caligan Partners LP bought 255,173 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 446,553 led to the insider holds 11,444,836 shares of the business.

Caligan Partners LP bought 46,009 shares of LAB for $80,056 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 11,189,663 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Caligan Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 272,618 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 447,094 and bolstered with 11,143,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAB has reached a high of $4.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5820.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAB traded about 248.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAB traded about 206.97k shares per day. A total of 79.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LAB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 3.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.