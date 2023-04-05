The name Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) closed at $0.34 down -56.92% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4497 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8535338 shares were traded. ONCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3474 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2780.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 07, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 23, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCT has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0231.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONCT has traded an average of 260.19K shares per day and 476.09k over the past ten days. A total of 56.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 438.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 950.03k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32M, down -63.60% from the average estimate.