There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) can be one of them

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed the day trading at $5.00 down -5.84% from the previous closing price of $5.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1672837 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9194.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On January 04, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on January 04, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Savino Anthony sold 4,725 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 34,965 led to the insider holds 3,871,708 shares of the business.

Weber Dustin sold 4,470 shares of AMPS for $33,078 on Feb 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 2,009,568 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, GSO Altus Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 77,070,000 and left with 21,825,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.8122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1857.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPS traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPS traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 154.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.93M. Insiders hold about 57.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.