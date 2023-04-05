There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) can be one of them

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) was $19.05 for the day, down -5.51% from the previous closing price of $20.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2474236 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $27.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Sridhar KR sold 177,786 shares for $18.06 per share. The transaction valued at 3,210,356 led to the insider holds 662,872 shares of the business.

Cameron Gregory D sold 61,108 shares of BE for $1,103,610 on Mar 16. The insider now owns 299,109 shares after completing the transaction at $18.06 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Moore Sharelynn Faye, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 11,562 shares for $18.06 each. As a result, the insider received 208,810 and left with 160,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.14.

Shares Statistics:

BE traded an average of 2.45M shares per day over the past three months and 2.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.54M with a Short Ratio of 16.40M, compared to 16.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.76M to a low estimate of $241.4M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $201.04M, an estimated increase of 56.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.79M, an increase of 40.90% less than the figure of $56.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.6M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.