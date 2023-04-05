There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) can be one of them

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed the day trading at $0.25 down -17.53% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0540 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7821962 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2530.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBIG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5107, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7874.

Over the past 3-months, BBIG traded about 6.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBIG traded about 3.97M shares per day. A total of 248.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.66M with a Short Ratio of 36.10M, compared to 35.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.87% and a Short% of Float of 14.89%.