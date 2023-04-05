There is a good chance Arrival (ARVL) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed at $0.13, down -6.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0084 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8005275 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1272.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On June 03, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $4.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7429.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 638.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.13M. Insiders hold about 50.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 49.55M with a Short Ratio of 15.22M, compared to 52.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 28.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.