There is a good chance Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed at $7.72 in the last session, down -4.57% from day before closing price of $8.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1509906 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BORR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $8.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BORR traded on average about 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 228.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.10M. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.34% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.31M with a Short Ratio of 11.08M, compared to 4.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.4M to a low estimate of $134.4M. As of the current estimate, Borr Drilling Limited’s year-ago sales were $69.1M, an estimated increase of 94.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.2M, an increase of 85.60% less than the figure of $94.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 75.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.2M and the low estimate is $668.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.