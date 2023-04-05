There is a good chance Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $11.05 in the prior trading day, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) closed at $9.50, down -14.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571468 shares were traded. DYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DYN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $16 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.

On January 26, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on January 26, 2023, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Farwell Wildon sold 7,441 shares for $13.33 per share. The transaction valued at 99,189 led to the insider holds 92,655 shares of the business.

Brumm Joshua T sold 7,318 shares of DYN for $97,549 on Mar 14. The insider now owns 322,483 shares after completing the transaction at $13.33 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, HIGH SUSANNA GATTI, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,559 shares for $13.33 each. As a result, the insider received 20,781 and left with 110,476 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $15.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 326.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 526.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.53M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DYN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 2.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.17 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$3.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.37 and -$4.53.