There Is Still Room For Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) was $12.26 for the day, up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $12.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3205821 shares were traded. DEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $13 from $21 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 247,236 led to the insider holds 81,000 shares of the business.

Wang Shirley bought 284,000 shares of DEI for $6,012,280 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 284,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Kaplan Jordan L, who serves as the Chief Exec Officer, President of the company, bought 48,750 shares for $20.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 998,400 and bolstered with 2,851,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $33.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.75.

Shares Statistics:

DEI traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 3.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.28M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.19M, compared to 10.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, DEI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.9M to a low estimate of $253M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.88M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.75M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $256M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $985.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.65M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $991.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.