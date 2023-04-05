There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS).

In the latest session, Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) closed at $11.95 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $12.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085850 shares were traded. ANVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Annovis Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 07, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $150 from $45 previously.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANVS has reached a high of $23.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANVS has traded an average of 76.90K shares per day and 189.87k over the past ten days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31M. Insiders hold about 30.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ANVS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 191.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 198.31k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.96 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.68 and -$3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.77. EPS for the following year is -$3.07, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$3.87.