There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

In the latest session, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) closed at $53.25 down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $54.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1394362 shares were traded. EWBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $84.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Oh Irene H bought 10,000 shares for $49.51 per share. The transaction valued at 495,130 led to the insider holds 124,925 shares of the business.

LIU JACK C sold 2,000 shares of EWBC for $154,000 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 17,136 shares after completing the transaction at $77.00 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.43 each. As a result, the insider received 362,150 and left with 52,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, East’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWBC has reached a high of $85.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EWBC has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1.72M over the past ten days. A total of 140.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EWBC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 1.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EWBC is 1.92, from 1.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for EWBC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.7 and $8.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.14. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.2 and $8.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $608.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $616.6M to a low estimate of $595.7M. As of the current estimate, East West Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.61M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.71M, an increase of 31.00% less than the figure of $46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $626.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $611.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.