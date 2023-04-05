There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) closed the day trading at $0.16 down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637731 shares were traded. MOBQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1836 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1602.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOBQ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9937.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOBQ traded about 565.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOBQ traded about 263.47k shares per day. A total of 9.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.73M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 242.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 152.5k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.