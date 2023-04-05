There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Nextracker Inc. (NXT)

The closing price of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) was $33.23 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $33.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2288910 shares were traded. NXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 166.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $36 previously.

On March 22, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On March 06, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Truist initiated its Buy rating on March 06, 2023, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nextracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXT has reached a high of $37.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.71.

Shares Statistics:

NXT traded an average of 2.04M shares per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.88M.