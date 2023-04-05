This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

In the latest session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) closed at $4.91 down -5.94% from its previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14783412 shares were traded. ETRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $6 from $9.50 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,440 shares for $5.09 per share. The transaction valued at 12,420 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Oliver Kirk R bought 9,000 shares of ETRN for $49,140 on Mar 16. The Sr VP & CFO now owns 39,118 shares after completing the transaction at $5.46 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Moore Stephen M, who serves as the Sr VP & General Counsel of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $5.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,810 and bolstered with 188,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4594.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETRN has traded an average of 4.84M shares per day and 6.65M over the past ten days. A total of 433.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.57M with a Short Ratio of 17.48M, compared to 13.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ETRN is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.64 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $342.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $359.6M to a low estimate of $334.77M. As of the current estimate, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s year-ago sales were $246.67M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.34M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.