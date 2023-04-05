This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

As of close of business last night, Transocean Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $6.62, down -5.97% from its previous closing price of $7.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22273610 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2023, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when DEATON CHAD C bought 30,000 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 222,000 led to the insider holds 141,000 shares of the business.

Adamson Keelan sold 70,994 shares of RIG for $483,469 on Mar 02. The PRESIDENT AND COO now owns 482,813 shares after completing the transaction at $6.81 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Tonnel David A, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 24,857 shares for $7.38 each. As a result, the insider received 183,445 and left with 368,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIG traded 25.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 22.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 726.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 125.46M with a Short Ratio of 137.26M, compared to 123.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.38% and a Short% of Float of 18.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $619.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $661M to a low estimate of $591.69M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $621M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.4M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $748.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $644.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.