Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

The closing price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) was $1.23 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516083 shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Stein Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 51,855 led to the insider holds 281,602 shares of the business.

Tari Leslie sold 7,562 shares of CDTX for $11,570 on Mar 13. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 190,179 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Sandison Taylor, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,203 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 11,021 and left with 288,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8779.

Shares Statistics:

CDTX traded an average of 3.66M shares per day over the past three months and 7.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 567.07k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.6M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.22M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.5M, an increase of 849.50% over than the figure of $46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.57M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.95M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.