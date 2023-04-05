Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed the day trading at $0.38 down -9.33% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0390 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1387590 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4180 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3620.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $87.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.3498.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBLA traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBLA traded about 855.89k shares per day. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 417.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 19.94k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.48% and a Short% of Float of 36.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.6 and a low estimate of -$3.81, while EPS last year was -$10.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$58.55 and -$60.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$59.67. EPS for the following year is -$10.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$3.02 and -$18.4.