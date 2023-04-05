Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) closed the day trading at $3.43 down -15.72% from the previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4949480 shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PYXS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 02, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 02, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when PFIZER INC bought 1,811,594 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 5,952,263 shares of the business.

Chin Mark sold 1,745,761 shares of PYXS for $5,324,571 on Apr 21. The Former Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1779, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0666.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PYXS traded about 3.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PYXS traded about 20.19M shares per day. A total of 34.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.75M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 947.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 609.02k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.42 and -$4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.66. EPS for the following year is -$3.09, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.74 and -$3.77.